Swifton receives grant to update equipment

The Swifton Police Department recently received a grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to help purchase new equipment.

Police Chief Shannon Webb said his department got $7,500 to purchase items like medical kits and body cameras.

He said his department only has three people, including himself, and getting money is not as easy for them as it is for other departments.

“We just don't have the revenue or the staffing to get that stuff,” Webb said. “So we have to go out and work for it to get it. The department had some equipment but it was older, it was outdated. We needed to update it and get more new and updated equipment.”

Webb said he was happy to get the opportunity to purchase the new equipment for the officers.

He said the bigger items they bought could help save lives and keep his officers safe.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android