Paragould elderly receive homemade Valentine's Day cards

To celebrate Valentine’s Day early, Pay It Forward Paragould handed out homemade cards to the elderly in various nursing homes.

Dustin Rumsey, the founder of the group, said they wanted to give a Valentine to those who may not get one.

“Sometimes people don't get visitors as much as some people might think and maybe just holidays. So Valentine’s Day may not be where people think, hey I'm going to go see my grandpa or my mother and father,” Rumsey said. “This is something where they get one Valentine’s Day card to make their day better.”

Rumsey explained kids from different schools and churches helped and made the cards they passed out.

He was very happy to see so many kids get involved with the project.

Some of the residents of the nursing homes said they were happy to get the cards from the kids.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android