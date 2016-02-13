Paragould elderly receive homemade Valentine's Day cards - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Paragould elderly receive homemade Valentine's Day cards

Source: KAIT Source: KAIT
Source: KAIT Source: KAIT
Source: KAIT Source: KAIT
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

To celebrate Valentine’s Day early, Pay It Forward Paragould handed out homemade cards to the elderly in various nursing homes.

Dustin Rumsey, the founder of the group, said they wanted to give a Valentine to those who may not get one.

“Sometimes people don't get visitors as much as some people might think and maybe just holidays. So Valentine’s Day may not be where people think, hey I'm going to go see my grandpa or my mother and father,” Rumsey said.  “This is something where they get one Valentine’s Day card to make their day better.”

Rumsey explained kids from different schools and churches helped and made the cards they passed out.

He was very happy to see so many kids get involved with the project.

Some of the residents of the nursing homes said they were happy to get the cards from the kids.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly