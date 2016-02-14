A-State students, Convo react to reports of armed men on campus

As police searched Arkansas State University’s campus for possible armed gunmen, students and people at the Arkansas Sportshow were working to stay out of harm’s way.

Emily Holder was sitting in the cafeteria eating lunch with friends when they first heard reports of the armed gunmen.

She said they started noticing small changes in the student union that made them a little nervous.

“We were with two of our other friends and the whole group just started running towards University Hall, which a group did that last time,” Holder said. “So we just kind of knew that that's maybe where we should go. We went to University and then ended up going to the third floor and just kind of waited there until we got word that it was safe to come back.”

Holder said they felt better prepared for this incident after another gunman came on campus a few months ago.

While Holder ran toward University Hall, people at the Convocation Center were moving away from dangerous parts of the building.

Brad Pietz, director of marketing for the Convo, said they immediately began moving people when they received word of the men.

“They were very calm,” Pietz said. “Once we made the announcement, there was no fear. There was no panic whatsoever. It was a very calm scene. The Convocation Center is one of the safest buildings around and everyone here knew that and that they were safe inside.”

Pietz said he was very happy with the cooperation from everyone at the show as they worked to keep everyone safe.

