After A-State scare, police urge people to continue reporting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

After law enforcement responded to a report of armed gunmen at Arkansas State University, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said he was happy with his team’s response.

He said his department will respond to the call they initially receive regardless of the outcome. Elliott also advised all citizens to report anything they think is suspicious.

“If you see something that's just suspicious, just say hey I think this is suspicious and we're not going to send 20 or 30 officers,” Elliott said. “As opposed to somebody who has a gun in their hand. Yeah, we're going to send everybody.”

Elliott does not want people to worry about “crying wolf” if they think something is going on.

He said as long as a caller is specific, they will respond accordingly.

Elliott said the students at A-State did exactly what they were supposed to do.

