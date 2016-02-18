Campaign signs distracting Paragould drivers

It may be election season, but some voters in Paragould are tired of candidates' signs.

A post on social media from Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon asked candidates to move their signs back from Court Street because they create blind spots for some drivers.

The signs were moved, but some drivers said on Thursday that it did not really help.

“I saw on Facebook where they asked them to move them back, but it's still bad,” Lara Galbreath said. “I don't know how to put it besides it is really distracting. I just don't know if they need them all around the courthouse.”

She said candidates should be allowed only one sign in a location to help with this problem.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android