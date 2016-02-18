Changes made to Highway 69 and 412 bypass intersection - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Changes made to Highway 69 and 412 bypass intersection

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department added rumble strips Thursday morning to Highway 69, at the intersection of the 412 bypass in Paragould.

There have been many accidents at that intersection and Curtis Davenport, chief of the Greene County Rescue Squad said they have noticed that trend.

Davenport and his crew have responded to several calls in the area.

He said he wanted to make a change in the area to try and prevent more accidents from happening.

It all started with a phone call to the district engineer.

“My suggestion was rumble strips; it was the quickest, easiest, cheapest thing right off the bat,” Davenport said. “Also, I would like to see lights. I'd like to see it lit up with street lights and then eventually a flashing red light, but this is a beginning.”

He explained that after the initial phone call, it took about a month to get the strips installed.

Davenport said he was very happy to see the change and hopes this will help drivers from the area or those who may just be passing through.

