Developer brings tiny homes to Shannon

A Walnut Ridge developer is bringing tiny homes to help with the lack of housing in the area.

BJ Hibbard developed a small plot of land in the Shannon community outside of Pocahontas.

He cleared the land of brush and the remains of an old burned down home to lay the pipe work for the homes.

Hibbard said the tiny homes are an efficient solution to the lack of housing problem.

“Its something that's more affordable,” Hibbard said. “It's a more affordable form of housing with the cost of building materials and the cost of land. In this current area it makes more sense to try to go smaller rather than bigger to make more affordable housing for tenants to have a place to live.”

Hibbard said he will place 2 tiny homes on the lot, and may place more on another lot right down the road depending on the need.

Hibbard spent about 2 months clearing and preparing the land, and is hoping to get the first tiny homes from a company in Texas in the next week or so.

