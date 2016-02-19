Walnut Ridge farmer decides to invest in hometown - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walnut Ridge farmer decides to invest in hometown

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

A Walnut Ridge farmer works to keep his home growing and improving.

Ty Callahan recently purchased the old Phillip’s Motel in Walnut Ridge with plans to renovate the rooms.

Callahan said he saw the opportunity, ran the numbers and decided to take a chance.

On Friday, he explained why he wants to invest more in Walnut Ridge.

“I've lived here my whole life and we're not going anywhere,” Callahan said. “I was born and raised here, my family's been here, we farm here, this is our community. Walnut Ridge needs a good hotel, you know something renovated, something nice for people to come. Hopefully we're growing and get more stuff in and it gives people places to stay and that's what we need.”

Callahan they will continue to stay open while they renovate each room one at a time.

He said he is not sure how long it will take to finish but they are working to give the town something nice.

