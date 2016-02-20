Superheroes lift off to raise money for cancer research - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Superheroes lift off to raise money for cancer research

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Superheroes took over the Jonesboro High School gym Saturday to show off their strength and raise money to help cancer research.

A group of lifters saw a video online of a man dressed as a Power Ranger lifting weights.

They thought the idea was fun but wanted to do it for a specific cause.

They decided to raise money for the American Cancer Society with the Super Hero Lift Off.

Jeff Pagan, one of the lifters, said they may be dressed as heroes but they are not the true heroes.

“I think everybody today has someone they know or they love or someone that they are very close to who has been touched by cancer,” Pagan said. “For us, these cancer survivors are the true super heroes. We're here to represent them and represent their fight.”

Pagan said they raised about $13,800 for cancer research.

This is the first year the event took place and Pagan hopes to continue holding the lift off in the future.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly