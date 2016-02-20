Superheroes lift off to raise money for cancer research

Superheroes took over the Jonesboro High School gym Saturday to show off their strength and raise money to help cancer research.

A group of lifters saw a video online of a man dressed as a Power Ranger lifting weights.

They thought the idea was fun but wanted to do it for a specific cause.

They decided to raise money for the American Cancer Society with the Super Hero Lift Off.

Jeff Pagan, one of the lifters, said they may be dressed as heroes but they are not the true heroes.

“I think everybody today has someone they know or they love or someone that they are very close to who has been touched by cancer,” Pagan said. “For us, these cancer survivors are the true super heroes. We're here to represent them and represent their fight.”

Pagan said they raised about $13,800 for cancer research.

This is the first year the event took place and Pagan hopes to continue holding the lift off in the future.

