Nettleton students pack bags for the homeless

Some Nettleton Junior High EAST students spent their Saturday afternoon packing bags for the homeless in Jonesboro.

The students packed about 50 to 75 bags with necessities to hand out later.

Seth McMasters is the student who came up with the idea and explained how it came to be.

“One day we were driving in the car and we were about to go eat,” McMasters said. “I just saw a homeless man in the street pushing a cart. I was like, here I am about to go eat and he is just pushing a cart. I felt so bad and I had to do something about it.”

McMasters said all the items were donated to them for the project.

He said they will soon pass out all the bags to those who may need it in the Jonesboro area.

