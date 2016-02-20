Craighead County candidates meet voters - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Craighead County candidates meet voters

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Craighead County residents received the chance to meet the people they may be voting for in the near future.

Craighead County Farm Bureau held their Meet the Candidates event Saturday at the fairgrounds.

County Board Member Michael Cureton said the event is to inform the public on those running for an office.

He said they even had a way to get the information out to those who could not make it.

“One good thing about it is it's also broadcast on the TV station and that helps people who can't come here,” Cureton said. “They can also view it there. It's just a way to inform the public on who they want to vote for and maybe get the real person and what they stand for.”

Cureton said they hold the event every election year and they received good feedback from people about being able to hear from both candidates.

