Ravenden Springs business happy to have missed storm damage

RAVENDEN SPRINGS, AR -

After a storm with high winds, rain and pea-sized hail passed through Randolph County Sunday morning, one group in Ravenden Springs was happy that it missed them.

Gabriel Lopez works at a local store in town and said he was there when the storm came through.

Lopez said they just saw heavy winds and rain for a short amount of time.

He said damage from hail was something they did not need in the area.

“Honestly we just got this quick stop going here in Ravenden Springs and we just put a new roof on and a lot of money in it,” Lopez said. “That's something we don't need, no damage to our vehicles, to our houses or nothing like that.”

Lopez said they only had some trash blown around in the area from the wind.

Other parts of Randolph County saw more damage.

The wind and hail pushed trailers into vehicles and tipped over trailers in Pocahontas.

