Neighbors still scared about unsolved Paragould murder

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

In July of 2015, a Paragould man was shot and killed in his home at the corner of West Morgan and North 5th Street.

Police have not made an arrest in the case, which has left people in the area worried.

Glenda and Kieth Roberts said they did not want their kids going outside a week after it happened.

They now are watching their kids closely.

Kieth Roberts said they were new to the area when the murder happened.

“Shortly before the murder, we just moved over here and now we're upset about it,” Roberts said. “Uneasy. So we're looking to buy a house elsewhere. In Paragould, but elsewhere.”

Roberts said his kids are scared of any loud noises, like fireworks, since the murder.

Other neighbors said they too were scared and are now keeping a close eye on each other to prevent something like this from happening again.

