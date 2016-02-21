Bonnie Jean Place house fire ruled arson - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bonnie Jean Place house fire ruled arson

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Investigators are looking into a weekend house fire they say was set intentionally.

Jonesboro Fire Marshall Jason Wills says the home was occupied, but family was out of town. He says there was a forced entry in back door.

Wills adds that multiple fires were started in the home and items were taken.

Firefighters responded to the 2500-block of Bonnie Jean Place shortly before 5 on Sunday morning.

Barett Winstead with the Jonesboro Fire Department said due to the significant amount of damage, the house is a complete loss.

The official cause of the fire is being investigated. 

