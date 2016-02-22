Weekend house fire ruled arson; 4th of the year

Investigators are looking into a weekend house fire they say was set intentionally.

Jonesboro Fire Marshall Jason Wills says the home was occupied, but the family was out of town. He says there was a forced entry in back door.

Wills adds that multiple fires were started inside the home and items were taken.

"At the time of the fire department's arrival, there were very limited furnishings left in the house," Wills said. "So there's not much left inside. The house had been occupied, this was a family's home. It just so happened that they were out of town at the time of the fire according to what they've told us. Right now we're just trying to put everything together."

Firefighters responded to the 2500-block of Bonnie Jean Place shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Barett Winstead with the Jonesboro Fire Department said due to the significant amount of damage, the house is a complete loss.

The official cause of the fire is being investigated.

This makes the 4th arson investigation of 2016.

Wills said they are working 3 others at:

2005 Belt Street on January 27

331 North Allis on February 2

409 Freeman from February 15.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android