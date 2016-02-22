Abilities Unlimited employees discover upsetting message

Employees at Abilities Unlimited in Paragould found an unwanted message Saturday.

Heather Holmes, director of marketing, says one of their employees with disabilities discovered a message on one of their buses that said “Retard 4 Life.”

Holmes said they deal with crimes like theft, vandalism and even arson but this was too much.

“This was a low blow,” Holmes said. “This hit way, way, way too close to home and to know that he saw what was written on there and it was directed towards him. I mean it had us all in tears, honestly. We've all been very upset and very shaken by it.”

After the discovery, they called Paragould police and erased the message.

Holmes said they asked police for extra patrols in the area and hope if others see something like this, they will say something.

