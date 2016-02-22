Abilities Unlimited employee discovers upsetting message - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Abilities Unlimited employees discover upsetting message

(Source: Heather Holmes) (Source: Heather Holmes)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Employees at Abilities Unlimited in Paragould found an unwanted message Saturday.

Heather Holmes, director of marketing, says one of their employees with disabilities discovered a message on one of their buses that said “Retard 4 Life.”

Holmes said they deal with crimes like theft, vandalism and even arson but this was too much.

“This was a low blow,” Holmes said. “This hit way, way, way too close to home and to know that he saw what was written on there and it was directed towards him. I mean it had us all in tears, honestly. We've all been very upset and very shaken by it.”

After the discovery, they called Paragould police and erased the message.

Holmes said they asked police for extra patrols in the area and hope if others see something like this, they will say something. 

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly