Newport doctor robbed at Remmel Park

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

Newport police are investigating a robbery that took place in early February involving a local doctor.

Dr. Jabez Jackson told police a skinny black man approached him at Remmel Park as he was walking.

Jackson said the man grabbed him and demanded money.

When Jackson told the man he did not have any, the man patted him down and took his phone.

Police were able to track the phone to a location before the phone was turned off.

Police are still investigating the case.

