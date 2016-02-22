Man shot in hand Monday morning in Jonesboro

Jonesboro Police responded to a home around 4:30 a.m. on Wingate Drive Monday morning after a man was shot in the hand.

A Jonesboro police report says Trinell Lewis fired a shot from outside the home and then made his way inside by using a card to open the front door.

The report states he fired another shot from the dining room into the bedroom at the victim and another person.

The victim ran into the bathroom, and Lewis fired at him from the bedroom.

Police say the victim was shot in the hand, but the injury is not life-threatening.

Police are still searching for Lewis.

If you have any information on Trinell Lewis, call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android