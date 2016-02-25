Swifton business not worried about new Highway 67

The Highway 67 project is another step closer to completion as the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department recently received approval to install a wire rope safety fence.

Walter McMillan, district engineer, said Thursday they hope to have the highway open sometime in August or September.

The highway will bypass a few smaller communities including Swifton and Alicia.

A local business owner in Swifton said they do not believe they will lose any business when the highway opens up.

“Everything's kind of local here and we don't get a big draw off the highway now,” said Rusty Kinder, owner of Rusty’s Quick Stop. “So I don't think there will be a very big change at all.”

Kinder said there are only a handful of businesses in Swifton other than his.

Kinder said they rely heavily on the local farming community.

He is confident they will not have any issues after the opening.

