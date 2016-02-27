Severe weather seminar informs Jonesboro citizens

People in Jonesboro had the chance to learn a little more about severe weather and the signs it may bring.

A severe weather seminar took place Saturday morning at the St. Bernards Auditorium.

David Moore, the director of the Craighead County Office of Emergency Management said the goal of the seminar was to give the knowledge out to those who want it.

Moore said he was happy with the turnout, but weather is a factor in how many people who show up.

“We've had very mild, we've had cold weather, we haven't had a lot of storms,” Moore said. “I've had these seminars before that the week before we had severe tornadoes and I've had over 300 people at those. With the weather we've been having, I'm tickled to death with the people we have today.”

Moore said some people want the information to better protect their families and others just have a passion for storm spotting.

He said they hold this seminar every year and hoped to hold another in the fall.

