Pancake breakfast brings Reclamation House closer to opening

The Reclamation House in Jonesboro is another step closer to opening its doors after a pancake breakfast was held Saturday morning.

The house will be for women in the area who want to reclaim their lives after incarceration or rehabilitation.

Cathy Richardson said they were working to get the house ready Saturday with pancakes.

She said they received furniture that needed to be set up and they also had a room full of donated canned goods they needed to sort through.

Richardson said the amount of support they have received has been humbling.

“It's overwhelming, it really is,” Richardson said. “With supporters like that we're not only going to change lives, for these women but for their families. It's going to last for generations and it’s going to have that ripple effect.”

She is still unsure when the house will be open but is excited that they are getting closer to that day.

