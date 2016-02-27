Citizen police learn about ALICE

The Jonesboro Citizen Police Academy learned about ALICE Saturday morning as a part of their training.

ALICE is an acronym to help people in an active shooter situation.

It stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

Sergeant Cassie Brandon with the Jonesboro Police Department said this information is being taught all over the nation.

She said anything can happen at any moment and they want people to be prepared.

“In law enforcement, we try to train for every possibility and we think that it's important for civilians to be prepared just in case something happens too,” Brandon said.

Many people attended with jobs ranging from teacher to nurse.

Brandon says they hope to have more of these classes to teach more people who are interested in the public.

