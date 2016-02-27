New Pocahontas Aquatic Center opens with a splash

The new Pocahontas Aquatic Center opened its doors Saturday with many splashes and smiles.

Sarah Dunlap, the aquatics director, said this new facility started after their old indoor pool was in danger of shutting down.

After about a 2-year process, the center was ready to open.

Dunlap said she has heard many good things from people about this new option of staying fit.

“They're just excited about the opportunity to exercise and not have something weight bearing that they have to do,” Dunlap said. “We've had tons of feedback form the people that come in in the mornings or the afternoons and just saying that it's just been great for the body and they've seen a huge improvement being here”

The center will host another grand opening on Sunday.

It will officially be open starting Monday.

