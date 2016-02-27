New Pocahontas Aquatic Center opens with a splash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New Pocahontas Aquatic Center opens with a splash

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

The new Pocahontas Aquatic Center opened its doors Saturday with many splashes and smiles.

Sarah Dunlap, the aquatics director, said this new facility started after their old indoor pool was in danger of shutting down.

After about a 2-year process, the center was ready to open.

Dunlap said she has heard many good things from people about this new option of staying fit.

“They're just excited about the opportunity to exercise and not have something weight bearing that they have to do,” Dunlap said. “We've had tons of feedback form the people that come in in the mornings or the afternoons and just saying that it's just been great for the body and they've seen a huge improvement being here”

The center will host another grand opening on Sunday.

It will officially be open starting Monday.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly