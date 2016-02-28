Police: Hayti woman found with Molotov cocktails at house fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: Hayti woman found with Molotov cocktails at house fire

(Source: Hayti Police Department) (Source: Hayti Police Department)
HAYTI, MO (KAIT) -

A Hayti woman faces charges of arson and assault after police discovered her at a burning home.

Hayti Police Chief Paul Sheckell said officers were sent to the 500 block of East Monroe after reports of someone smashing windows out of a vehicle Friday night.

When police arrived, they found 33-year-old Sybil White at the location and the home was on fire.

The Hayti Fire Department responded to put out the fire.

The report said an investigation led police to believe White was responsible for the fire.

Investigators found many items during the investigation, including several Molotov cocktails, Sheckell said.

The chief said one of the Molotov cocktails was used to start the fire.

The Pemiscot County Prosecutor's Office formally charged White Saturday with arson first degree, two counts of assault first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession, and transport, manufacture, and repair of sale of an illegal weapon.

White is being held on a cash bond of $100,000.

