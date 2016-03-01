Downtown growth excites Walnut Ridge business owners

Businesses in downtown Walnut Ridge are happy to see announcements about two new additions to their area.

Mayor Charles Snapp confirmed Tuesday that downtown will see a new pizza restaurant and a flower shop on Main Street sometime this year.

Sherri Thomas is the owner of Styles by Sherri and said she wanted downtown to be the bustling area that it used to be.

She knows, though, that it is not a fast process.

“I think it's just took a long time to do it,” Thomas said. “It's always been in the works. It just takes a few good businesses coming in, seeing it work and other people wanting to... you know, it’s catching.”

Thomas said her business has been located in downtown for about six years and she has seen the growth for a while.

Other business owners said they too want to see more stores open up in downtown and draw in more foot traffic.

