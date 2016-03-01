Downtown growth excites Walnut Ridge business owners - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Downtown growth excites Walnut Ridge business owners

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Businesses in downtown Walnut Ridge are happy to see announcements about two new additions to their area.

Mayor Charles Snapp confirmed Tuesday that downtown will see a new pizza restaurant and a flower shop on Main Street sometime this year.

Sherri Thomas is the owner of Styles by Sherri and said she wanted downtown to be the bustling area that it used to be.

She knows, though, that it is not a fast process.

“I think it's just took a long time to do it,” Thomas said. “It's always been in the works. It just takes a few good businesses coming in, seeing it work and other people wanting to... you know, it’s catching.”

Thomas said her business has been located in downtown for about six years and she has seen the growth for a while.

Other business owners said they too want to see more stores open up in downtown and draw in more foot traffic.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly