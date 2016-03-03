Walnut Ridge building receives fence to protect from debris

Walnut Ridge officials placed a fence around the old Barton’s building on the corner of Abbey and West Elm Thursday because of a fear of falling debris.

Mayor Charles Snapp said he noticed a kid leaning against the building and was afraid for his and other people’s safety.

As a response to this, they decided to place the fence around the problem area on West Elm.

The city previously placed barricades in the area, but decided to take it a step further.

Fire Chief and Building Inspector Frank Owens explained to Region 8 News what they were worried about the most.

“The bricks falling off the building in this particular spot in the sidewalk,” Owens said. “You always look at a possible failure of this wall here along this side or the back of the building.”

Owens said he is not sure how long the fence will be up, but drivers should be aware of the change.

One of the owners, J.R. Rogers, said he is talking with other owners of the building to determine what should be done.

He said he is also working to fix some of the loose bricks on the building.

