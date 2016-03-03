Jackson County runoff election not seen since Civil War - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jackson County runoff election not seen since Civil War

JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Jackson County will hold a runoff election for the Republican candidate for sheriff, which has not happened since before the Civil War.

County Clerk Melanie Clark heard rumors of this and decided to do some research.

She said she discovered that there was no recorded local Republican runoff election in Jackson County since 1837.

Clark said just because it was not recorded, does not mean it did not happen.

“The old records are very hard to read but there wasn't, surprisingly, a lot recorded at that time,” Clark said. “Our first recorded ballot we even found was in 1962. So they just didn't record a whole lot at that time.”

Clark explained the election has a quick turnaround, but they planned for this before the primaries.

The runoff election is between Jeff Grizzle and James Jim Neeley on March 22.

The winner will face the current sheriff, David Lucas, in November.

