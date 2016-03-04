Hoxie quadplexes worry neighbors

Quadplexes currently under construction at the corner of Ringle and Southeast 2nd in Hoxie have some people worried about who could be their new neighbors.

Some people in the area said these new buildings do not bother them but others say they are worried.

One of those people is Linda Berry who said she and her husband were first concerned after the project was announced.

After seeing what is being built, her concerns shifted to who will be occupying them.

“We've worried about maybe someone coming in and about not trusting who comes over there,” Berry said. “Yes, it's been a worry to us.”

Berry said her neighborhood has been good in the past couple of years and is concerned her new neighbors may not be friendly.

Others in the area had similar concerns about who could be living close to them.

Mayor Lanny Tinker said housing like this is very important for Hoxie because of a lack of housing and PECO getting closer to opening.

