Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab works to make facility more like home

Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab works to remodel rooms and the atmosphere in their facility.

Denise McClain works with the employees to create a different culture for the elderly.

She said they want to empower people, which includes giving them more choices and honoring those choices.

Kim Smith, the business office manager, said a part of this includes making the rooms feel more like home.

“This is kind of to give the residents coming in a more family atmosphere, a family environment, kind of steering away from that nursing home clinical setting,” Smith said.

Part of the remodeling includes giving the elderly a chance to bring items from their homes to place in their rooms.

Smith said they received a lot of good feedback from the elderly who have already participated in the new opportunity.

Another thing the facility is working on is making the dining experience more social with more interaction.

