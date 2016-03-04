Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab works to make facility more like - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab works to make facility more like home

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab works to remodel rooms and the atmosphere in their facility.

Denise McClain works with the employees to create a different culture for the elderly.

She said they want to empower people, which includes giving them more choices and honoring those choices.

Kim Smith, the business office manager, said a part of this includes making the rooms feel more like home.

“This is kind of to give the residents coming in a more family atmosphere, a family environment, kind of steering away from that nursing home clinical setting,” Smith said.

Part of the remodeling includes giving the elderly a chance to bring items from their homes to place in their rooms.

Smith said they received a lot of good feedback from the elderly who have already participated in the new opportunity.

Another thing the facility is working on is making the dining experience more social with more interaction.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly