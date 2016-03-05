Children remembered during Jonesboro 5k

Support from the community for a Jonesboro 5k honoring her late daughter left a mother speechless Saturday morning.

The Learning Center hosted the run to honor Layla and Kenyon, 2 kids who were in the program but died.

Sarah Hedrick is the mother of Layla and said she suffered from macrocephaly capillary malformation syndrome. Hedrick said she was stunned to see so many people at the race to support her daughter’s memory and the memory of the other boy.

Since her daughter’s death, she said she has her up and downs but knows Layla is helping others.

“When she passed away, we donated her organs to a study to help kids with her rare disease,” Hedrick said. “So for me, it was bitter sweet because, of course I miss my daughter and I wish every day that she was here, but I know that she's serving a greater purpose right now.”

This was the first year The Learning Center held the race to raise awareness for their program.

Cindy Van Horn, the supervisor for physical and occupational therapy, said they do have plans to continue the race.

