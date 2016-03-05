Students compete in A-State journalism competition

Journalist students in Region 8 showed off their skills Saturday at Arkansas State University during the 78th annual Communications Day event.

Students had the opportunity to participate in various competitions, including anchoring and photography.

Adam Hartness, a junior at Greene County Tech, plans to study journalism in college.

He explained what he wanted to get out of the competition.

“Specifically experience,” Hartness said. “Just trying to put myself in a position so that way I'm more comfortable with whatever I do in the media department, whether that be TV anchoring, writing, editing... the list goes on and on. It's specifically what you get out of it and what you hope to take back and also what you hope to pass on.”

This was the first year Hartness competed and he was excited about the contests.

Greene County Tech ended the day with 11 first place awards, 7 second place awards, 6 awards for third place and 3 honorable mentions.

They won the sweepstakes award for the competition.

Buffalo Island Central High School was named first runner-up, followed by Armorel High School, second runner-up, and Valley View third runner-up.

Below is a list of all the winners:

Television News Reporting

Second Place: Tim Rowland and Colton Dowdy, Greene County Tech

First Place: Adam Hartness, Greene County Tech



Sports News Reporting

First Place: Tim Rowland and Colton Dowdy, Greene County Tech



TV Commercial

Second Place: Adam Hartness, Greene County Tech

First Place: Clayton Bridger, Hogan Dailey, and Britton McCall, Nettleton



Public Service Announcement

Second Place: Jeff Adams, Broderick Burnett, and Elijah Garner; Nettleton

First Place: Tim Rowland, Greene County Tech



TV Anchoring

Honorable Mention: Kaden Brown, Greene County Tech

Third Place: TIE - Mary Conroy, Valley View and Adam Hartness, Greene County Tech

Second Place: Raley Malone, Greene County Tech

First Place: Fredrick Price, Watson Chapel



Broadcast News Writing

Third Place: Tim Rowland, Greene County Tech

Second Place: Raley Malone, Greene County Tech

First Place: Abigail Holifield, Greene County Tech



Editorial Writing

Honorable Mention: Emily Davis, Armorel; Larz Roberts II, Jonesboro; Camden Methany, Buffalo Island Central; Jordan McClure, Armorel

Third Place: Shyla Clayton, Buffalo Island Central

Second Place: Kensie Walker, Buffalo Island Central

First Place: Mary Conroy, Valley View



Sports Writing

Honorable Mention: J. T. Lawrence, Armorel and Kaden Brown, Greene County Tech

Third Place: Adam Hartness, Greene County Tech

Second Place: Joseph Fondren, Armorel

First Place: Harrison Hudson, Southwest Christian Academy



Sports Programming

First Place: Adam Hartness, Austin Wycoff and Kaden Brown; Greene County Tech



Social Media

Third Place: Adam Hartness, Greene County Tech

Second Place: Mary Conroy, Valley View

First Place: Raley Malone, Greene County Tech



Radio Announcing

Honorable Mention: Hope McAlee, Homeschool and Kaden Brown, Greene County Tech

Third Place: Mary Conroy, Valley View

Second Place: Frederick Price, Watson Chapel

First Place: Adam Hartness, Greene County Tech



Website/Online Publication

First Place: Buffalo Island Central



Feature Writing

Third Place: Cadyn Qualls, Buffalo Island Central

Second Place: Harrison Hudson, Southwest Christian Academy

First Place: Stephanie Atchley, Buffalo Island Central



News Writing

Honorable Mention: Harrison Hudson, Southwest Christian Academy

Third Place: Stephanie Atchley, Buffalo Island Central

Second Place: Haley Cluck, Armorel

First Place: Cadyn Qualls, Buffalo Island Central



Photography

Honorable Mention: Camden Methany, Buffalo Island Central; Kensie Walker, Buffalo Island Central; Stephen Johnson; Northeast Arkansas Christian Home Educators; Hope McAlee, Homeschool; Catherine Bryant, Jonesboro

Third Place: Colton Dancer, Greene County Tech

Second Place: Shyla Clayton, Buffalo Island Central

First Place: Jonathan Merideth, Greene County Tech



Headline Writing

Third Place: Charity Sanders, Jonesboro

Second Place: Katelyn Randolph, Armorel

First Place: Harrison Hudson, Southwest Christian Academy



Impromptu Debates

Honorable Mention: J.T. Lawrence, Armorel

Third Place: Joseph Fondren, Armorel

Second Place: Mason Jones, Armorel

First Place: Hope McAlee, Homeschool



Extemporaneous speaking

First Place: Abigail Holifield, Greene County Tech



Newspaper Copy Reading

Third Place: Jonathan Merideth, Greene County Tech

Second Place: Kelsey Brooks, Armorel

First Place: Shelby Herron, Armorel



Video Promotion

Second Place: Tim Rowland, Austin Wycoff and Hunter West, Greene County Tech

First Place: Colton Dowdy and Grant Register, Greene County Tech



Editorial Cartooning

Second Place: Brook Berry, Armorel

First Place: Jordan McClure, Armorel



Documentary Short

Second Place: Fredrick Price, Watson Chapel

First Place: Austin Wycoff, Greene County Tech



Music Video

Second Place: Raley Malone, Greene County Tech

First Place: Clayton Bridger, Jake Harbin, and Hogan Dailey; Nettleton

