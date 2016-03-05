Students compete in A-State journalism competition - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Students compete in A-State journalism competition

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Journalist students in Region 8 showed off their skills Saturday at Arkansas State University during the 78th annual Communications Day event.

Students had the opportunity to participate in various competitions, including anchoring and photography.

Adam Hartness, a junior at Greene County Tech, plans to study journalism in college.

He explained what he wanted to get out of the competition.

“Specifically experience,” Hartness said. “Just trying to put myself in a position so that way I'm more comfortable with whatever I do in the media department, whether that be TV anchoring, writing, editing... the list goes on and on. It's specifically what you get out of it and what you hope to take back and also what you hope to pass on.”

This was the first year Hartness competed and he was excited about the contests.

Greene County Tech ended the day with 11 first place awards, 7 second place awards, 6 awards for third place and 3 honorable mentions. 

They won the sweepstakes award for the competition.

Buffalo Island Central High School was named first runner-up, followed by Armorel High School, second runner-up, and Valley View third runner-up. 

Below is a list of all the winners:

Television News Reporting
Second Place: Tim Rowland and Colton Dowdy, Greene County Tech
First Place: Adam Hartness, Greene County Tech

Sports News Reporting
First Place: Tim Rowland and Colton Dowdy, Greene County Tech

TV Commercial
Second Place: Adam Hartness, Greene County Tech
First Place: Clayton Bridger, Hogan Dailey, and Britton McCall, Nettleton

Public Service Announcement
Second Place: Jeff Adams, Broderick Burnett, and Elijah Garner; Nettleton
First Place: Tim Rowland, Greene County Tech

TV Anchoring
Honorable Mention: Kaden Brown, Greene County Tech
Third Place: TIE - Mary Conroy, Valley View and Adam Hartness, Greene County Tech
Second Place: Raley Malone, Greene County Tech
First Place: Fredrick Price, Watson Chapel

Broadcast News Writing
Third Place: Tim Rowland, Greene County Tech
Second Place: Raley Malone, Greene County Tech
First Place: Abigail Holifield, Greene County Tech

Editorial Writing
Honorable Mention: Emily Davis, Armorel; Larz Roberts II, Jonesboro; Camden Methany, Buffalo Island Central; Jordan McClure, Armorel
Third Place: Shyla Clayton, Buffalo Island Central
Second Place: Kensie Walker, Buffalo Island Central
First Place: Mary Conroy, Valley View

Sports Writing
Honorable Mention: J. T. Lawrence, Armorel and Kaden Brown, Greene County Tech
Third Place: Adam Hartness, Greene County Tech
Second Place: Joseph Fondren, Armorel
First Place: Harrison Hudson, Southwest Christian Academy

Sports Programming
First Place: Adam Hartness, Austin Wycoff and Kaden Brown; Greene County Tech

Social Media
Third Place: Adam Hartness, Greene County Tech
Second Place:  Mary Conroy, Valley View
First Place: Raley Malone, Greene County Tech

Radio Announcing
Honorable Mention: Hope McAlee, Homeschool and Kaden Brown, Greene County Tech
Third Place: Mary Conroy, Valley View
Second Place: Frederick Price, Watson Chapel
First Place: Adam Hartness, Greene County Tech

Website/Online Publication
First Place: Buffalo Island Central

Feature Writing
Third Place: Cadyn Qualls, Buffalo Island Central
Second Place: Harrison Hudson, Southwest Christian Academy
First Place: Stephanie Atchley, Buffalo Island Central

News Writing
Honorable Mention: Harrison Hudson, Southwest Christian Academy
Third Place: Stephanie Atchley, Buffalo Island Central
Second Place: Haley Cluck, Armorel
First Place: Cadyn Qualls, Buffalo Island Central

Photography
Honorable Mention: Camden Methany, Buffalo Island Central; Kensie Walker, Buffalo Island Central; Stephen Johnson; Northeast Arkansas Christian Home Educators; Hope McAlee, Homeschool; Catherine Bryant, Jonesboro
Third Place: Colton Dancer, Greene County Tech
Second Place: Shyla Clayton, Buffalo Island Central
First Place: Jonathan Merideth, Greene County Tech

Headline Writing
Third Place: Charity Sanders, Jonesboro
Second Place: Katelyn Randolph, Armorel
First Place: Harrison Hudson, Southwest Christian Academy

Impromptu Debates
Honorable Mention: J.T. Lawrence, Armorel
Third Place: Joseph Fondren, Armorel
Second Place: Mason Jones, Armorel
First Place: Hope McAlee, Homeschool

Extemporaneous speaking
First Place:  Abigail Holifield, Greene County Tech

Newspaper Copy Reading
Third Place: Jonathan Merideth, Greene County Tech
Second Place: Kelsey Brooks, Armorel
First Place: Shelby Herron, Armorel

Video Promotion
Second Place: Tim Rowland, Austin Wycoff and Hunter West, Greene County Tech
First Place: Colton Dowdy and Grant Register, Greene County Tech

Editorial Cartooning
Second Place: Brook Berry, Armorel
First Place: Jordan McClure, Armorel

Documentary Short
Second Place:  Fredrick Price, Watson Chapel
First Place: Austin Wycoff, Greene County Tech

Music Video
Second Place: Raley Malone, Greene County Tech
First Place: Clayton Bridger, Jake Harbin, and Hogan Dailey; Nettleton

