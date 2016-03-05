Leadership Paragould raises money and food for schools

A team with Leadership Paragould spent Saturday raising money and collecting food for Greene County schools.

Kylie Allen, a team member, said this was to help the Paragould and Greene County Tech school district’s backpack program.

“There are a lot of kids that the only meals that they get are at school,” Allen said. “So they provide these backpacks for them to take home on the weekend so that they don't go hungry. There's been stories of children getting in trouble for eating on the bus and they're eating their backpack food because they're afraid that they won't get it when they get home.”

The group had people at Wal-Mart and the Hay’s stores in Paragould collecting food.

Audrey Tyner, also with the group, said they raised about $642.

They are still collecting money donations at any First National Bank in Jonesboro and Paragould until March 9.

