Freedom House opens doors for open house

The Freedom House in Holcomb, Missouri opened it’s doors Sunday to local officials so they could learn what the organization plan to do with people battling addiction.

The house offers people a program to kick their addiction through religion.

Kenneth Burns is the pastor of The Open Door Church, which is located behind the house, and said they want to help people who are really struggling like Jesus helped others.

He said this has been two years in the making and they currently have about 14 people in the program.

Burns explained what the people in the program struggle with the most during the program.

“We teach them that they've got to learn to be under authority,” Burns said. “Many of them are where they are because they never learned to submit to the authorities that God has placed over them in their lives. Parents, police officers, teachers, other people like that. So we have a really rigid authority structure in the program.”

He said this structure helps people follow authority figures once they enter the “real world” again.

Gary Smith, the assistant executive director, said they have been working with people for about a year and have heard good things from families.

“From some of the people I've talked to such as family members, they're very grateful that it’s here,” Smith said. “They get tired of seeing their people hurt and bound by addictions and stuff.”

The program expects more people to enter in a few days.

If you would like to find more information about the program, you can go to the Freedom House’s website.

