Lake City family loses all in house fire

A fire destroyed a family’s home outside of Lake City Sunday afternoon leaving them with nothing.

Emily Cottingham is the daughter of the man who lived in the home on County Road 682 just outside of Lake City.

She said she was stunned yesterday when her father first called.

“Playing in this yard as a little girl, I never thought this would be the end,” Cottingham said.

Lake City Fire Chief Chris Snyder said when his crews arrived fire was already coming out of the door.

He said Eddie Wilson, the man who lived there, had accelerants in the garage that helped the fire grow.

A neighbor across the street also saw the smoke.

“We immediately went over there to see if there was anything we could do to help him,” Leiandrea Higgins said. “We went up to him and asked what we could do and he said just pray.”

Cottingham grew up in the home with her 2 sisters.

She said her youngest still lived there and took the news the hardest.

“My sister dropped to her knees,” Cottingham said. “Everything that she knew, everything that she had worked hard for, she was in FFA, she made the national band, she lost her clarinet. She lost things that may not seem a big deal to us but when you're 17, they're your world.”

Not all was lost, Cottingham found a doll house her sister got for Christmas when she was a kid.

She said this was something her sister wanted to pass on to any future children she had.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the fire department is waiting until the house is safe to look through.

Cottingham said her family lost everything and one of her sisters even lost some insulin.

There is a Go Fund Me page set up for the family, which Cottingham explained will go to replace some of the more vital items lost in the fire.

The family said they could use men's pants size 38x30, men's shirts size 2 XL, and men's shoes size 9.5.

The also asked for junior's size pants 0-3 and 8-12, and tops size S-L, and shoes size 5.5 and 8.

They said they wanted to thank the Lake City fire department for "all they did for our family."

