Blytheville police investigate after boy is hit by car

Blytheville police are investigating an incident that put a 5-year-old boy in the hospital.

According to a release from Scott Adams with the police department, the boy was hit by a car Friday while crossing 10th Street on Dixie.

The releases said the mother of the child talked to police and said she left her children under the care of her 13 year old while she went to the nail salon.

She said she did a head count of her kids and noticed the 5 year old was missing.

They searched for the boy at Hays and when they could not find him, went to the nail salon.

The report said the 13 year old witnessed the crash and that the 5 year old did not look both ways before crossing.

Police said the driver attempted to contact the parents of the boy but could not get in touch with them.

The 5 year old was taken to the hospital the next day.

He had a sprained wrist and a large abrasion to his chest.

Police contacted the child abuse hotline.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android