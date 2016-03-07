Man asks for money and claims to be with Independence County Sheriff's Department

The Independence County Sheriff’s Department warns people in the county to be aware of a scam.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Qualls said a man who claims to be with the sheriff’s department has been calling people saying he had a warrant for their arrest.

Qualls said the man asked him for money orders.

He called the man and asked to identify himself.

The man told Qualls he was a lieutenant with the Independence County Sheriff’s Department.

Qualls said the man asked for $1,000 after he called his bluff.

The man then hung up after the demand.

