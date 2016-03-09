Police search for gun used in alleged kidnapping of council member

Friday Update: Ravenden Police Chief Tim McComas searched the of Sharp County to search for the gun used in an alleged kidnapping of a city council member.

According to McComas, Rodger Baldridge said he hid the gun during the indicent earlier this week.

McComas received help from the Sharp County Sheriff's Department and one of their retrieving dogs. He said they did not find the gun on Friday but Baldridge was scheduled to be in a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

Baldridge was given a cash bond of $50,000 and will be required to wear an ankle monitor if he bonds out.

Ravenden police took the husband of a city council woman into custody after they say he kidnapped his wife.

Ravenden Police Chief Tim McComas says Roger Baldridge kidnapped and threatened his wife Wednesday morning.

Chief McComas told Region 8 News he was asked to do a welfare check on the victim around 10 this morning.

Before Chief McComas made it to the check, a call came into 911 about the kidnapping.

Chief McComas also received a call from Randolph County about a woman being held against her will in a vehicle.

Baldridge told police he was outside of the city with his wife, but everything was fine.

Police told Baldridge to come back home with his wife unharmed.

Baldridge followed orders and returned to Ravenden where he met police.

Ravenden police took Baldridge into custody and the victim was unharmed.

Chief McComas said during the interviews, both the suspect and victim stated Baldridge had a gun, but threw it out of the car on his way back into Ravenden.

Baldridge faces charges of kidnapping and terroristic threatening.

Lawrence County Sheriff's Department assisted in the arrest as well as Arkansas State Police who also assisted in the investigation.

