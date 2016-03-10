Ravenden kidnapping shocks residents - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ravenden kidnapping shocks residents

RAVENDEN, AR (KAIT) - -

The people of Ravenden were shocked Thursday morning to hear that one of their council members was kidnapped Wednesday by her own husband.

Ravenden Police Chief Tim McComas told Region 8 News on Wednesday that they arrested Rodger Baldridge for kidnapping his wife and for terroristic threatening.

Many people in Ravenden did not find out what happened until the next morning.

Some say Baldridge did not have a right to take his wife even if they were married.

Those people say the victim has free will despite their relationship.

James Munger, the owner of Charlie’s Place, said he has seen both husband and wife in his restaurant, but could not believe what happened.

“You know, things happen,” Munger said. “I just don't understand the why or the reasons. He seemed like he was a good guy, had a good head on his shoulders. He was just a quiet guy. He ate here a few times, yeah, he and his wife used to come in.”

Most people say they knew the Baldridges but did not anticipate something like this ever happening.

The case is still under investigation and police are still looking for the gun Baldridge told police he threw out of his car window.

