Walnut Ridge street crews ask for help keeping ditches clear

Walnut Ridge street crews spent both Wednesday and Thursday working in ditches with rakes and pitchforks to clean out trash.

Bryson Long, one of the city’s street department supervisors, said they have found anything from soccer balls to balls of leaves in the ditches.

He said if the people would help before the rain came, it would help them once the rain arrives.

“It would only take a mere few minutes to pick up your toys and just rake your leaves out of the ditch,” Long said. “Burn them if you have to. Just don't pile them in the middle of the ditch so if the water does come, it won't wash it down and get stuck in the pile.”

Long said if they are unable to clear the blockages in culverts quick enough, the water could rise high enough to flood homes.

He said with a small crew, they need time to get to every area that needs help.

Long said if people would take time to clean, many of the problems would be prevented.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android