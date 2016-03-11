Sheriff: Deputy chose resignation over demotion - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Sheriff: Deputy chose resignation over demotion

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

March 17 Update: Sheriff Steve Jeffery said Deputy Jeff Adams chose to resign after the investigation was complete. 

He said they gave him a choice of demotion, termination or resignation. 

Adams was a Corporal Street Deputy and if he had chosen demotion, he would have been made a jailer.

The Independence County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Region 8 News that one of their deputies took drugs off of a subject during a traffic stop but did not report it. 

Chief Deputy Jeremy Qualls said Jeff Adams was caught on camera during the incident. 

He said they conducted an internal investigation but have not determined Adams' punishment.

Qualls said Adams took hydrocodone from a person during a traffic stop but did not arrest the subject or report the stop.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly