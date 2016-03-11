Sheriff: Deputy chose resignation over demotion

March 17 Update: Sheriff Steve Jeffery said Deputy Jeff Adams chose to resign after the investigation was complete.

He said they gave him a choice of demotion, termination or resignation.

Adams was a Corporal Street Deputy and if he had chosen demotion, he would have been made a jailer.

The Independence County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Region 8 News that one of their deputies took drugs off of a subject during a traffic stop but did not report it.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Qualls said Jeff Adams was caught on camera during the incident.

He said they conducted an internal investigation but have not determined Adams' punishment.

Qualls said Adams took hydrocodone from a person during a traffic stop but did not arrest the subject or report the stop.

