Krispy Kreme opens to hungry Jonesboro residents

Krispy Kreme in Jonesboro opened its doors Saturday morning to many people inside and out waiting to get their hands on some doughnuts.

Many people said they were just excited to have a Krispy Kreme in the area.

People packed the inside of the building, waiting in line to get anything from a dozen glazed donuts to a box of all kinds of flavors.

Toby Harris was there with his parents and after eating a doughnut right off the line said he was feeling good.

When asked what doughnut was his favorite, Harris simply replied, "chocolate."

Some people waited as long as 15 minutes to get their box of doughnuts.

The amount of people waiting forced others to park next door at the Ryan’s restaurant building or at the bank.

A line of cars waiting for the drive-thru could also be seen going down East Highland Drive towards Caraway Road.

The first customers in the door started lining up before 1 p.m. Friday. They brought a tent and camped in front of the store.

That's because the first customer received a punch card for one free box of a dozen doughnuts each week for a year.

The next 99 people through the door received a punch card for one free box of a dozen doughnuts each month for a year.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android