Jonesboro business owner upset about new I-555 designation

A business owner in Jonesboro expressed his concern for the new Interstate 555 designation Friday, saying this will cost him and others money.

Tim Carter owns Timmy Carter Trucking which hauls materials like sand, rock and gravel.

Carter said the new rules for I-555 are different than they were before.

One of the changes is how much a truck can carry on the road.

Carter said he usually carries about 26 tons of material, but will have to cut back to 21 tons.

He explained with this change and other expenses, people could lose a lot of money every year.

“We've got the price of fuel, the price of parts, labor, insurance,” Carter said. “It all has gone up. Now that we've got to scale back our pay, you know, there's not a lot of meat left on the bone.”

Carter said they he and other drivers were given another route they could take and keep carrying 26 tons.

That new route is Highway 14 in Mississippi County, but Carter said the road’s condition is very bad.

Carter said the truckers needed a voice in the matter because I-555 will cost a lot of people, a lot of money.

