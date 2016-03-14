Warrant program leads to paid fines, but not by everyone

Lawrence County officials are happy so far with the new program that allows people in the county to take care of any outstanding warrants.

Sheriff Jeff Yates and Judge Adam Weeks said Monday that they have heard of many people trying to take care of the warrants.

Yates said some of his people have had about 15 to 20 people call in the past week.

According to the District Clerk’s office, they had about 10% of about 360 people pay their fines.

Yates said this program is helping more than just those with the warrants.

“Number one, it's cutting our workload and we're getting rid of warrants that we need to get rid of,” Yates said. “The district judge, he's getting rid of his paperwork and we're happy about it. It's bringing the money into the towns and getting people's names cleared up so it's a good deal.”

Monday was the deadline for people in Walnut Ridge to take care of their fines before their names are published.

Weeks said they will release out the other names over the next two weeks.

