Workers on Highland Drive explain crashes are common

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Two fatal accidents in less than a month on Highland Drive have some in the area concerned but do not know how the problem can be fixed.

The first accident occurred on February 26 at the intersection of Highland and Fairpark.

That accident killed a child.

The second accident happened March 14 and killed a man who pulled out of the parking lot by Fuji Japanese Steakhouse.

Megan Million works at the First National Bank on Highland and said accidents, no matter how severe, are common in the area.

Million said she has seen some of the fatal accidents by just looking out of her office.

“Whenever you have to see it right outside your work window, and you see someone that's wrecked and they lose their life, you're just trying to go out there and help to see what you can do,” Million said. “When you find out there's nothing you can do, that's an unsettling feeling.”

She said she and her other coworkers try to help when they can during any wreck.

The chief engineer for Jonesboro said they are currently looking into both fatal accidents but have not made any recommendations to change the area.

