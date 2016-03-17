Police: Walnut Ridge kidnapping made up by victim

Friday 3/18: Walnut Ridge Police Chief Chris Kirksey said the investigation into the possible kidnapping, turned out to be false.

Chief Kirksey said the boy spoke to investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff's department on the matter Friday afternoon.

Investigator Andrew Turner said the 15-year-old confessed that he was not kidnapped, but instead broke into Heard's Market during that time.

Police discovered the market was broken into the day after they found the boy.

Turner said he will be charged with commercial burglary, and Chief Kirksey said they are looking at charging him with filing a false police report as well.

Turner said the boy was cited and released into the custody of his parents.

The Walnut Ridge Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping case from Wednesday night.

Chief Chris Kirksey said they received a call and responded to a local church.

Police searched the immediate area, but were unable to find the boy.

Kirksey said the boy was located several miles away near Highways 63 and 412.

He said they are still investigating the incident.

