Neighbor witnessed deadly Lawrence County fire

A day after a fire in Lawrence County claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl, a neighbor said she had never seen grief like what the parents showed that night.

Lisa Ahl lives near where the Tubbs family's house used to stand and ran outside when she heard the family screaming.

At that time, she said no one could get back in to get 13-year-old Ashylnn Tubbs, who was still inside.

“Their mother was sitting in the yard,” Ahl said. “She was just...she was just lost, I mean just devastated. Their father, he was too. Everyone was trying to get back to the house.”

Priscilla Cobble, a Tubbs family relative, said Kenneth Tubbs, Jennifer Tubbs, Ashylnn Tubbs, Hunter Nunally, Christina Jones and two other 17 year olds were at the home when the fire started.

She said everyone but Nunally and Jones have been released from the hospital.

Cobble said Nunally suffered second degree burns and Jones is still on a ventilator.

Detective Jaime White with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department said they are still looking into the cause of the fire, but they do not suspect foul play.

The body of Ashylnn Tubbs has been sent to the state crime lab.

Cobble has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family.

The Forgotten 3 Motorcycle Club is also taking donations of anything the family can use. You can donate at 200 2nd St. in Black Rock.

