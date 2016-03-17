Neighbor witnessed deadly Lawrence County fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Neighbor witnessed deadly Lawrence County fire

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: Priscilla Cobble) (Source: Priscilla Cobble)
(Source: Priscilla Cobble) (Source: Priscilla Cobble)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A day after a fire in Lawrence County claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl, a neighbor said she had never seen grief like what the parents showed that night.

Lisa Ahl lives near where the Tubbs family's house used to stand and ran outside when she heard the family screaming.

At that time, she said no one could get back in to get 13-year-old Ashylnn Tubbs, who was still inside.

“Their mother was sitting in the yard,” Ahl said. “She was just...she was just lost, I mean just devastated. Their father, he was too. Everyone was trying to get back to the house.”

Priscilla Cobble, a Tubbs family relative, said Kenneth Tubbs, Jennifer Tubbs, Ashylnn Tubbs, Hunter Nunally, Christina Jones and two other 17 year olds were at the home when the fire started.

She said everyone but Nunally and Jones have been released from the hospital.

Cobble said Nunally suffered second degree burns and Jones is still on a ventilator.

Detective Jaime White with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department said they are still looking into the cause of the fire, but they do not suspect foul play.

The body of Ashylnn Tubbs has been sent to the state crime lab.

Cobble has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family. 

The Forgotten 3 Motorcycle Club is also taking donations of anything the family can use. You can donate at 200 2nd St. in Black Rock.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly