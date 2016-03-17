Ravenden working to fix well issues

Friday 3/18: Jack Dail with the Ravenden Fire Department says the city is working to fix the well issues that caused the boil order to be issued.

Dail explained that gravel was filling up the well, and it was being pumped in the system.

The town has crews out there to fill the hole up in concrete to fix the problem.

When the concrete settles, they will pump the gravel out of the well.

Dail said one little problem could cause more issues, so the concrete may not be a permanent fix.

"This is going to cost in the neighborhood of 38,000 to 45,000 dollars to get this done," Dail said. "It's not a 100%... that we know, it's not a 100% guarantee but we think this is the best chance we got of preserving the well."

Dail expects to be under the boil order for another week.

He said the water is safe to bathe in, and the boil order is just a precaution until the well is fixed.

Ravenden Police Chief Tim McComas said Ravenden is under a boil water order due to well issues.

He said the problems with the well are being addressed.

McComas estimated they will be under the order for 4 to 5 days.

The American Red Cross was in town Thursday afternoon handing out bottled water to give people some clean drinking water until the problems are fixed.

