Tubbs relative gives update on family's condition

A Tubbs family relative spoke on behalf of the family Friday about everything that happened since a fire destroyed their home early Wednesday morning.

Priscilla Cobble spent the day with the family on Thursday at a hospital in Memphis.

She said everyone but their son, Hunter Nunally, was released from the hospital.

Cobble said he suffers second-degree burns but if he heals the way he is now, he will not require any skin grafts.

She explained the family is doing ok physically but they are still trying to process what happened that night.

Cobble said she was told that the mother, Jennifer Tubbs, woke up to the dogs barking and smoke in the house.

Six of the seven people made it out of the home but 13-year-old Ashlynn Tubbs was still inside.

She explains what they think happened with Ashlynn when the fire started.

“She was asleep, she never woke up,” Cobble said. “There's been lots of things told that she was up and went back in but she never… she never came out.”

Cobble said the family wanted people to know they did everything they could to save her but the fire was too much.

She said they are very thankful for all of the donations but ask now for peace as they go through this tough time.

