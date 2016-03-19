Race Street fight ends with shots fired - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Race Street fight ends with shots fired

(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR

March 21 Update: Kendale Smith appeared before a judge Monday afternoon where he was given a $5,000 bond. 

The judge found probable cause to charge Smith with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 27.

 Jonesboro police arrested a man Friday night after a fight on Race Street ended with shots fired.

A police report said officers responded to 3609 Race Street and found three people who witnessed the fight at the Race Street Market.

According to the report, they told police they were meeting another group of people to discuss some problems they were having.

During their talk, a fight broke out between some of the people there.

The report said the witnesses saw a man run to his vehicle and take out a handgun.

They told police he pointed it at them and fired shots into the air.

According to witnesses, the man’s name was Trey Savage.

Police later identified the man as Kendale Smith, 19, of Jonesboro.

Police were able to locate Smith at a home on Sutton where they found a gun and about 12 grams of a green leafy substance.

Smith was arrested and faces several charges including aggravated assault. 

This is the third incident in about a week in the area. 

The first incident happened Sunday and left one man dead and the other happened Tuesday where shots were fired.

