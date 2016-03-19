Crowley's Ridge volunteers work to clean up park

Volunteers in Greene County spent their Saturday morning working to beautify parts of Crowley’s Ridge State Park.

Elizabeth Whaley, a park interpreter, said she wanted to start the group to help when needed.

She said they do have events like the Great American Clean Up later in the year but this is more.

“It’s a way we can connect with the local community,” Whaley said. “It's a way that people can actually see what they're doing pay off. For the clean ups, yes, the clean ups are an amazing event. We clean up the park, we make the park beautiful, but in-between those clean ups trash still builds up. There is only so much our staff can handle.”

Whaley hopes the group will grow as more work is done.

Her plan is to have one day a month where she can call on the volunteers to come out and help with any work they need done.

On Saturday they worked on flower beds at the front of the park to draw in more wildlife.

